Rory McIlroy setting sights high after equipment change

There was much fanfare in January 2013 when the Northern Irishman - then the top-ranked player on the planet - signed a multi-year deal with Nike, reportedly worth up to A 156million. He failed to win a European Tour or PGA event in the 2013 season, however, with some commentators citing his problems adjusting to his new clubs as a major factor for a slump in performance that saw him drop outside of the world's top 10. A stunning return to form was to follow as he won the Open Championship and US PGA Championship in 2014 but he was left looking for new clubs again in August 2016 when Nike announced they would stop making equipment.

