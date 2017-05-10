Rory McIlroy dealing with sore back again
As if the TPC Sawgrass isn't enough of a challenge, Rory McIlroy is dealing with another dose of back pain at The Players Championship and will have it tested at the end of the week. McIlroy already missed four tournaments over seven weeks earlier this year when he felt soreness in his back during the South African Open, where he lost in a playoff, and then was diagnosed with a hairline fracture of his rib.
