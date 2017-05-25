Real winner of 2017 Senior PGA Championship? Trump
President Trump's golf club outside Washington will host the Senior PGA Championship this weekend, and the honor doesn't come cheap: The Trump Organization spent millions getting the course ready. Hosting a marquee event like the senior championship provides a huge lift in brand exposure.
