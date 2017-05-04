Presidents Cup to return to Royal Melbourne
Presidents Cup to return to Royal Melbourne The Presidents Cup is returning to Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019 for the third time Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pMra27 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Presidents Cup is returning to Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019 for the third time.
