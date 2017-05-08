President Trump is a John Daly fan, t...

President Trump is a John Daly fan, tweets congratulations on win

President Trump is a John Daly fan, tweets congratulations on win John Daly's first PGA Tour Champions win didn't go unnoticed by the White House. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2pW4219 President Trump congratulated the quirky 51-year-old golfer for his 1-stroke victory at the Insperity Invitational on Sunday in Texas via Twitter.

