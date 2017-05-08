PGA Tour extends FedEx Cup sponsorshi...

PGA Tour extends FedEx Cup sponsorship for 10 years

The PGA Tour announced a 10-year extension for the title sponsorship of the FedEx Cup, giving the lucrative series continuity for another decade and allowing some flexibility as the tour explores reshaping its season. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed Tuesday, though PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said he expects the payout to "increase significantly" from its $35 million bonus pool and $10 million prize for the winner.

