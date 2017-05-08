PGA Tour extends FedEx Cup sponsorship for 10 years
The PGA Tour announced a 10-year extension for the title sponsorship of the FedEx Cup, giving the lucrative series continuity for another decade and allowing some flexibility as the tour explores reshaping its season. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed Tuesday, though PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said he expects the payout to "increase significantly" from its $35 million bonus pool and $10 million prize for the winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|5 hr
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr '17
|rocky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC