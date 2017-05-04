Patrick Reed surges ahead at Wells Fargo
Patrick Reed was befuddled by the wind when his golf ball was in the air, and by the book when his ball was on the green. He went back to playing aggressively, and it gave him the lead Saturday in the Wells Fargo Championship.
