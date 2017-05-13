Oosthuizen, Stanley tied for lead in ...

Oosthuizen, Stanley tied for lead in The Players Championship

Read more: The Japan Times

Each birdie by Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley pushed them higher up the leaderboard, a little further away from those chasing them in The Players Championship. Anirban Lahiri looked like a lock to at least make the cut until he hit three shots into the water on the 18th and took a 10. Jim Furyk celebrated his 47th birthday with a solid round that came undone with two shots into the water on the island-green 17th that caused him to take the weekend off.

