Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1
Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1 Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2soENT4 Oklahoma's Rylee Reinertson watches his tee shot on the final round of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships against Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Sugar Grove, Ill. SUGAR GROVE, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|May 25
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May '17
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC