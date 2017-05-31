Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1 Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2soENT4 Oklahoma's Rylee Reinertson watches his tee shot on the final round of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships against Oregon at Rich Harvest Farms Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Sugar Grove, Ill. SUGAR GROVE, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.