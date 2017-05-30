Now 50, Stricker looks forward to playing in own tourney Steve Stricker will finally get to play in the PGA Tour Champions event that he already hosts Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rlviqu Steve Stricker putts on the 16th hole during the final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 28, 2017. MADISON, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.