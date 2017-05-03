Not even tearing his Achilles could derail this 61-year-olda s plans on a golf course
Slender-built Blaine golf professional Jeff Coston likes to point out he is still very young from the neck down. But then comb through all the experience Coston has piled up in the Pacific Northwest Section, winning a record 20 major titles, and it is easy to see why he is still a tough customer on the golf course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC