No practice round is no problem for Mickelson

Phil Mickelson first competed in The Players Championship as a senior at Arizona State in 1992, the year before Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth were even born. So his decision not to play a practice round this week at the TPC Sawgrass was really not that big of a deal.

