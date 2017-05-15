Nike releases Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes

Nike releases Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Golf World

When he designed the Air Jordan XIII in 1997 for Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Nike's Tinker Hatfield sought to create a shoe for an athlete who had world-class agility and ultimate precision -- and drew inspiration from a cat's paws. Now, as an homage to MJ's love for golf, Jordan Brand has unveiled the Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes inspired by the iconic basketball shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... Mon mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC