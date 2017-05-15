Nike releases Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes

When he designed the Air Jordan XIII in 1997 for Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Nike's Tinker Hatfield sought to create a shoe for an athlete who had world-class agility and ultimate precision -- and drew inspiration from a cat's paws. Now, as an homage to MJ's love for golf, Jordan Brand has unveiled the Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes inspired by the iconic basketball shoes.

