Nelson finale on course where Masters...

Nelson finale on course where Masters champs played as teens

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this May 16, 2004, file photo, Sergio Garcia, of Spain, left, admires the Byron Nelson trophy as he stands next to the name sake, Byron Nelson, right, on the 18th green following Garcia's victory at the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas. Officials for the AT&T Byron Nelson and the PGA Tour announced Wednesday, May 17, 2017, that the tournament will move in 2018 to Trinity Forest Golf Club, a course located about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas that opened for play this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC