Nelson finale on course where Masters champs played as teens
FILE - In this May 20, 2010, file photo, fans watch as Jordan Spieth, 16, a junior at a Dallas high school, hits off the 10th tee to start his day during the first round of the Byron Nelson Championship golf tournament in Irv... IRVING, Texas - Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth were teenagers playing at Byron Nelson's tournament before they became Masters champions. Garcia, now the reigning Masters winner and defending Nelson champ, was only 19 when he shot a 62 in his first round as a pro at the 1999 Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC