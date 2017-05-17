Nelson finale on course where Masters...

Nelson finale on course where Masters champs played as teens

FILE - In this May 20, 2010, file photo, fans watch as Jordan Spieth, 16, a junior at a Dallas high school, hits off the 10th tee to start his day during the first round of the Byron Nelson Championship golf tournament in Irv... IRVING, Texas - Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth were teenagers playing at Byron Nelson's tournament before they became Masters champions. Garcia, now the reigning Masters winner and defending Nelson champ, was only 19 when he shot a 62 in his first round as a pro at the 1999 Nelson.

