Near-flawless Lexi Thompson wins wire-to-wire at Kingsmill
Thompson shot her third 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish off a nearly flawless wire-to-wire victory in the Kingsmill Championship with a tournament-record 20-under 264 total. She broke the record of 19 under at Kingsmill's River Course set by Annika Sorenstam in 2008.
