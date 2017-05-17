NCAA Regional Golf

NCAA Regional Golf

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler, left, watches the tee shot of Oklahoma State Zachary Olsen during the NCAA regional golf tournament at the UT Golf Club, Wednesday May 17, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler, left, watches the tee shot of Oklahoma State Zachary Olsen during the NCAA regional golf tournament at the UT Golf Club, Wednesday May 17, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC