Natural centre Gabriel Vilardi growing into role on wing with Spitfires
Windsor Spitfires coach Rocky Thompson is using forward Gabriel Vilardi as much as possible, but the top prospect had to be willing to adapt to make it happen. The 17-year-old Vilardi has been playing wing for large parts of the 2016-17 season, including at the Memorial Cup.
