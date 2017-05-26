Miyazato retiring from LPGA Tour afte...

Miyazato retiring from LPGA Tour after 2017 season

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Miyazato retiring from LPGA Tour after 2017 season Japanese star Ai Miyazato is retiring from the LPGA Tour at the end of this season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r6nuZm FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2012, file photo, Ai Miyazato poses with the championship trophy as members of the U.S. Marine Corps stand at attention behind her during a ceremony after Miyazato won the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament in Rogers, Ark. Kyodo News reported Miyazato, a nine-time winner on the U.S. LPGA Tour, will retire at the end of this season, her management said Friday, May 26, 2017.

