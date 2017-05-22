Miyazato gets US Open spot after 8-hole playoff in Japan
ONO CITY, Japan - Yusaku Miyazato made an 18-foot birdie putt on the eighth playoff hole to grab the fourth and final spot in the U.S. Open from the sectional qualifier in Japan. It will be the second straight U.S. Open appearance for Miyazato, the older brother of nine-time LPGA winner Ai Miyazato.
