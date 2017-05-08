Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Daly playing in Greenbrier Classic
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut. The tournament announced Monday that Mickelson, Bubba Watson and John Daly will play in the PGA Tour event in early July in White Sulphur Springs.
