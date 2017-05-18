Michael Hoey comes agonisingly close ...

Michael Hoey comes agonisingly close to shooting a stunning 59 in Sicily

14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey threatened to record the first 59 in European Tour history before settling for a share of the lead on a low-scoring opening day of the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily.

Chicago, IL

