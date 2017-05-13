The 100-yard stroll from the 16th green to the 17th tee on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship is a walk nobody looks forward to. Meet the dreaded 100-yard walk at The Players Championship's TPC Sawgrass The 100-yard stroll from the 16th green to the 17th tee on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship is a walk nobody looks forward to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.