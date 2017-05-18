McIlroy pulls out of BMW Pga Champion...

McIlroy pulls out of BMW Pga Championship with rib injury

12 hrs ago

The world number two suffered the problem in the off-season after hitting a lot of balls in practice trying to decide on new equipment after former supplier Nike decided to stop producing clubs last year. It flared up as he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm at the BMW SA Open in January and he did not feature again until the WGC-Mexico Championship in March where he finished four shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

