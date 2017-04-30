Matt Atkins wins El Bosque Mexico Championship
LEON, Mexico - Matt Atkins won the El Bosque Mexico Championship on Sunday for his first Web .com Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke victory. Atkins finished at 17-under 271 at El Bosque Country Club and earned $117,000 to jump from a tie for 87th to sixth on the money list with $127,625.
