Matt Atkins wins El Bosque Mexico Championship

LEON, Mexico - Matt Atkins won the El Bosque Mexico Championship on Sunday for his first Web .com Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke victory. Atkins finished at 17-under 271 at El Bosque Country Club and earned $117,000 to jump from a tie for 87th to sixth on the money list with $127,625.

