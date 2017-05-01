Luxury homes: PGA golfer bags $3.9M Scottsdale home with sport court
Guest houses, sport courts and in-home theaters are among the luxurious features in this week's priciest home sales in metro Phoenix. Luxury homes: PGA golfer bags $3.9M Scottsdale home with sport court Guest houses, sport courts and in-home theaters are among the luxurious features in this week's priciest home sales in metro Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|1 hr
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC