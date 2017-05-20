LSU tries to best strong field on its home course in NCAA men's golf regional

LSU golfer Sam Burns keeps his eyes on the ball while hitting out of the sand trap during practice leading up to next week's NCAA regional at the U-Club Wednesday May 10, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. Chuck Winstead has seen quite a bit in his time as LSU's men's golf coach, but he's sure he hasn't seen anything like the field assembled for the NCAA regional that begins Monday at the University Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.