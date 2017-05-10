Live stream: Scott storms into lead

Live stream: Scott storms into lead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

JASON Day has made a solid start to his title defence during the opening round of the Players Championship, while Adam Scott was one shot from the lead at four-under through 11 holes. Despite cooling off after a red-hot start, Australian world No.3 Day signed for a two-under-par 70 at Florida's famed TPC Sawgrass on Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr '17 rocky 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC