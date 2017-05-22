Liselotte Neumann wins rain-shortened Legends Tour event

Liselotte Neumann shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Juli Inkster in the Legends Tour's rain-shortened Red Nose Day Walgreens Charity Championship. Neumann made a 75-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole and birdied the 15th on Geneva National Resort's Gary Player Course.

