Liselotte Neumann wins rain-shortened Legends Tour event

17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Liselotte Neumann shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Juli Inkster in the Legends Tour's rain-shortened Red Nose Day Walgreens Charity Championship. Neumann made a 75-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole and birdied the 15th on Geneva National Resort's Gary Player Course.

