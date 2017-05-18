Lexi Thompson shoots 65 to lead Kings...

Lexi Thompson shoots 65 to lead Kingsmill Championship

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Thursday, May 18, 2017. Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC