Lewis, Hsu tied for lead after first round in Michigan
Wei-Ling Hsu holed out a 7-iron for an eagle on the very first hole she played, setting the tone for a terrific start. At the end of the day, the unheralded golfer from Taiwan was tied atop the leaderboard with one of the LPGA Tour's most successful players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|Thu
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC