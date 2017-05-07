Lee uses eagles to soar to OneAsia golf victory in Seoul

South Korea's Lee Sang-hee built on the momentum of a pair of front-nine eagles to card a final round three-under-par 68 to claim a two-shot victory at the OneAsia GS Caltex Maekyung Open on Sunday. Lee, who started the day three behind overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, finished on eight-under 276 for the tournament, a couple clear of compatriot and 2015 champion Moon Kyong-jun.

