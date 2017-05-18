Langer wins to tie Nicklaus mark of 8 major senior titles
Langer cruised to his second straight Regions Tradition victory, shooting an 8-under-64 on Sunday to match Nicklaus' record of eight PGA Tour Champions major titles. "Yeah, that's pretty neat," Langer said.
