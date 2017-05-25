Langer has early lead at Senior PGA after 65 on Trump course
Shrugging off fatigue from last week's victory, Bernhard Langer shot a 7-under 65 Thursday to take the early lead in the first round of the Senior PGA Championship. The 59-year-old German could break Jack Nicklaus' record of eight senior majors with a win at Trump National.
