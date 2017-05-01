Knox: "Tiger effect" driving PGA Tour

A quick check of the 2017 FedEx Cup standings shows one telling statistic: 11 of the top 20 players are in their 20's. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are both 23, John Rham is just 22, Brooks Koepka and Mackenzie Hughes are 26 and Rickie Fowler is 28, just to name a few.

