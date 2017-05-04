Jutanugarn sisters set for golf 'death match'
Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn easily dispatched their US and Canadian opponents and will face each other Friday at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament at the Club de Golf Mexico. Elder sister Moriya defeated Canadian Alena Sharp 2 and 1 in their match, while "little sis" Ariya even more quickly defeated American Amy Anderson 5 and 4. The tournament features 17 of the top 25 players in the world rankings including No.1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and No.3 Ariya.
