Jutanugarn returns to Michigan seeking first win of 2017

At this point last season, Ariya Jutanugarn was finishing up a streak of three straight LPGA Tour victories, part of a stellar year in which she won five times and took player of the year honors shortly before her 21st birthday. Her 2017 performance has again been consistently strong - but she's still without a victory as she prepares to defend her title this week at Travis Pointe Country Club.

