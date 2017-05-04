Johnson cards 70 in first round of return tournament
Six weeks away from competition didn't keep Dustin Johnson from extending one streak Thursday, with hopes of adding to another. Johnson showed more game than rust at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he missed only two greens - and plenty of putts - for a 2-under 70 that left him four shots behind leader Francesco Molinari at blustery Eagle Point Golf Club.
