John Daly kisses the trophy after winning the Insperity
John Daly defends his 'buddy,' President Trump, at Trump National Golf Club John Daly wasn't going to miss the opportunity to support President Donald Trump. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: https://usat.ly/2rR20hl John Daly kisses the trophy after winning the Insperity Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in The Woodlands, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|8 hr
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC