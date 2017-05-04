Jamie Donaldson: Golfsixes could offer new excitement to sport
Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson says the first Golfsixes event at Centurion Golf Club could offer a new level of excitement to the game. Teams of two players hit tee shots on each hole and, after selecting the best tee shot, the players take alternate shots until the hole is completed.
