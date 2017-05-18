James Hahn takes command as Jason Kokrak collapses at AT&T Byron Nelson
James Hahn is in pole position to win a third PGA Tour title as he leads the AT&T Byron Nelson following a collapse by Jason Kokrak. Hahn struck six birdies in his six-under-par 64 to sit at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under going into the final round.
