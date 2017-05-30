Jack Nicklaus: Tiger Woods 'needs our help' after arrest on suspicion of DUI
"I'm a fan of Tiger's. I'm a friend of Tiger's. And I feel bad for him," Nicklaus said Tuesday in his annual meeting with the media ahead of Thursday's start of his annual Memorial Tournament.
