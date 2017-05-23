Ian Poulter happy to put Wentworth ah...

Ian Poulter happy to put Wentworth ahead of FA Cup final and Monaco Grand Prix

Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Ian Poulter insists he would choose a weekend at Wentworth over watching his beloved Arsenal in the FA Cup final and a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix. Poulter has previously made no secret of his dislike for the BMW PGA Championship venue, especially after the controversial redesign by Ernie Els in 2010.

Chicago, IL

