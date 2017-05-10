Hearn, Cabrera Bello share early 2nd-round lead at Players

David Hearn of Canada and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain squeezed as much as they could from a tough TPC Sawgrass and shared the lead halfway through the second round of The Players Championship. Even with two bogeys over his last four holes, Hearn shot a 3-under 69 as he tries to end an 0-for-216 drought in his PGA Tour career.

