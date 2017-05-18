Greg Hansen: Duo believes it can uncover 'bones' of once-grand Rio Rico Golf Club
Along the Interstate 19 corridor, 55 miles from Tucson to Rio Rico, there are 10 golf courses: Desert Hills, Canoa Ranch, Canoa Hills, San Ignacio, Quail Creek, the Tubac Golf Resort, Torres Blancas, the Haven, Rio Rico Golf Club and the Country Club of Green Valley. For 30 or 40 years, the I-19 Golf Trail was as vibrant as any of America's most-known golf destinations, including Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, a blissful mix of snowbirds, retirees and spirited Tucsonans who filled the tee sheets from sunrise till sundown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC