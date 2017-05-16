Gonzaga golf team caps impressive spring with 13-shot win at Metros
Gonzaga's golf team capped an impressive spring with a Metros title Tuesday at P.B. Dye in Ijamsville. Gonzaga's golf team has stood above its competition all season.
