Golfer endures nightmare 127 in US Open qualifying

A golfer hoping to qualify for this year's US Open returned a score that would leave even a novice red-faced, stumbling to a humiliating 55-over-par 127 during a local qualifying event at Silver Lakes in Alabama. Clifton McDonald of Meridian, Mississippi, endured a dismal 32-over-par 68 over his first nine holes on Wednesday, including a 14 on the par-five 16th and an 11 at the par-four 18th.

