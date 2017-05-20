Golf: South Korean Kim becomes younge...

Golf: South Korean Kim becomes youngest to win The Players

Read more: KAZR-FM Des Moines

South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra. The 21-year-old displayed composure beyond his years to finish on 10-under 278 and follow 2011 champion K.J. Choi as the second South Korean to win the PGA Tour's flagship event.

