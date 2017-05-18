Golf rules may change, but touring pros seek a different tweak

As the golf world collects feedback on proposed rules changes that could revolutionize the game if adopted as written by 2019, a significant rules tweak that will resonate with professional golfers and tournament organizers went into effect in April. Its arrival, aimed at limiting the scope of video reviews in assessing penalties at professional golf events, will not change the outcomes of three major championships in the past 11 months impacted by such reviews on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour .

