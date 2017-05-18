Golf rules may change, but touring pr...

Golf rules may change, but touring pros seek a different tweak

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

As the golf world collects feedback on proposed rules changes that could revolutionize the game if adopted as written by 2019, a significant rules tweak that will resonate with professional golfers and tournament organizers went into effect in April. Its arrival, aimed at limiting the scope of video reviews in assessing penalties at professional golf events, will not change the outcomes of three major championships in the past 11 months impacted by such reviews on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC