Golf pros Gene Sauers, Mark Silvers play in inaugural Chip Usher Golf Outing
Gene Sauers, the current US Senior Open Champion, along with PGA Tour player Mark Silvers were among those invited to play in the inaugural Chip Usher Golf Outing, hosted by Willow Lake Golf Club. Players from as far away as Canada and California were in attendance to compete and have fun in this very special event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metter Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC