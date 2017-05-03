Golf pros Gene Sauers, Mark Silvers p...

Golf pros Gene Sauers, Mark Silvers play in inaugural Chip Usher Golf Outing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Metter Advertiser

Gene Sauers, the current US Senior Open Champion, along with PGA Tour player Mark Silvers were among those invited to play in the inaugural Chip Usher Golf Outing, hosted by Willow Lake Golf Club. Players from as far away as Canada and California were in attendance to compete and have fun in this very special event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metter Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC